LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

China to diversify sources of residential land supply

1
2018-01-16 09:43Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

China will seek new sources of residential land supply to improve housing, and gradually the government will no longer be the sole provider of residential land.

Authorities will work on plans to let non-real estate companies build residential housing on land of which they have obtained use rights, said Minister of Land and Resources Jiang Daming at a national conference.

The government will also allow rental housing on rural land to increase rental options, the minister said.

From last August, rural collective economic organizations can build and rent housing on rural construction land by themselves or through joint ventures on a trial basis in 13 Chinese cities, including Beijing, Guangzhou and Shanghai.

China will move faster to put in place a housing system that ensures supply through multiple sources and encourages both housing purchases and rentals, according to the annual Central Economic Work Conference last month.

The country will develop its housing rental market, especially long-term leases, and support the development of professional and institutional housing rental enterprises.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.