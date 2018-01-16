Lego partners with China's Tencent to develop online games

Toymaker Lego Group is partnering with Tencent, one of China's top Internet firms, to develop online games for children, it was announced Monday.

Lego said in a press release that the two companies would collaborate across a broad range of digital content and digital platforms for Chinese children. The partnership includes the development of a Lego video zone for children on the Tencent video platform and operation of Lego-branded licensed games.

Lego is a privately held, family-owned company with headquarters in Billund, Denmark, known for toys. But rising competition from digital alternatives have taken a toll on the company. In September, Lego reported its first global sales drop in over a decade and cut 8 percent of its staff.

In addition to owning WeChat, China's most popular messaging app which boasts nearly a billion users, Tencent is China's leading player in videos games development, with strategic investments in overseas mobile game makers.

"Faced with the tendency of lower age in internet users, the cooperation between the Lego Group and Tencent can leverage technological and innovative means to build a healthy online environment for children," Anna Gao, vice president of Tencent Games said.