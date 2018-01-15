LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Live streaming platform ordered to address Taiwan and Hong Kong error

1
2018-01-15 23:41Xinhua Editor: Wang Fan ECNS App Download

Beijing's Internet watchdog has ordered Huajiao, a live streaming platform in China, to address an error in which Taiwan and Hong Kong were listed as countries.

In a live-streaming quiz game operated by Huajiao Saturday, Taiwan and Hong Kong were listed as options under a question that asked participants "which country" a celebrity currently resides, the Beijing cyberspace administration said in a message on its WeChat account Sunday.

After interviewing the representatives of Huajiao, the administration ordered the live streaming provider to address the error, accusing it of violating China's regulations on cyberspace.

The administration also asked Huajiao to conduct a thorough inspection on its content and respond to public concerns in a timely fashion. The administration will take further steps accordingly.

On its official account on Weibo, a microblogging service, Huajiao said it assumed full responsibility for the error and would prevent such mistakes from happening again.

The incident came days after Chinese authorities investigated Marriott International after the U.S.-based hotel corporation categorized Chinese territories as countries in a mail questionnaire, angering its Chinese members.

Marriott has apologized for the mistake and promised to take measures to prevent such incidents.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.