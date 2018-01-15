Detroit auto show -- a gateway to consumers in U.S.

The North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) is "a gateway" to the consumers in the United States, and "a gateway" to manufacturers that want to partner, NAIAS Executive Director Rod Alberts told Xinhua Sunday as the 2018 NAIAS started.

"It's like Hollywood for actors if you're in the auto industry," said Alberts, adding that when it comes to automotive mobility, the auto show is just the place to be.

According to Alberts, while the U.S. market continues to welcome international car companies, Chinese vehicles are making a larger impact on the auto show than ever before.

Chinese car companies like Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (GAC Group) are entering the U.S. market.

He further explained that Chinese companies first entered the U.S. market about eight or 10 years ago. And more Chinese companies eye and will enter the car market here in the next two years.

The executive director said that he was inspired by some auto shows in Shanghai, Beijing, and Guangzhou and he is ready to bring these great and beautiful designs to the U.S. market.

Alberts told Xinhua that he is expecting a big surge in the Chinese auto market as well as in the next round of Chinese companies coming to the United States during the next five to 10 years.

He believed that China is a big area for the growth in electric vehicles, alternative fuels, mobility and technology.

"We just want to be as helpful as we can to the Chinese market and be the intro for Chinese companies to the U.S. market," said Alberts.

He noted that he would love to invite all the Chinese companies to reach out to them to be a part of the show.

The 2018 NAIAS began just two days after the International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2018 held in Las Vegas, Nevada. Though focusing on different areas, NAIAS without any doubt feels the pressure from CES, thus adding something new.

NAIAS first launched Automobili-D that centered on electric vehicles, alternative fuels, and driverless technology in 2017; and then in this year, it let in about 75 companies that may possibly have their products in the consumer's cars in the future.

Alberts believed that NAIAS is the perfect place to create opportunity for meetings and the development of auto industries.

He further explained that another two features of the 2018 Detroit Auto Show are the existence of more trucks on display and a gallery of 35 different brands of ultra-luxury cars such as Bugatti, Lamborghini, Ferrari and Maserati.

The 2018 NAIAS exhibits 40 automobile companies introducing over 20 new cars. Two Chinese automakers, GAC and Jiangxi Shangrao Changyue Automobile Co. Ltd., attend this year's Detroit auto show.