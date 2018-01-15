Xiaomi and Oculus unveil next-gen VR product

The Chinese technology company Xiaomi and the US virtual reality (VR) technology company Oculus on January 8 jointly announced the launch of a new VR all-in-one product named Mi VR Standalone for the Chinese mainland market.

The new product will allow users to access VR functionality without connecting to a mobile or computer, and like Oculus Go in the overseas market, it also uses Qualcomm Snapdragon processors.

The core hardware configuration of the Mi VR Standalone and Oculus Go is the same. Both products have Snapdragon 821 processors, 2K high-resolution fast-switch LCD screens, next-generation optical lenses and integrated spatial audio.

According to domestic electronic news platform eeworld.com.cn, Mi VR is essentially Oculus Go rebranded and sold exclusively on the Chinese mainland. The major difference between the two products is that Mi VR Standalone is owned by Xiaomi and Oculus by Facebook.

Tang Mu, the vice president of Mi Ecosystem and head of Mi Lab, said that Xiaomi is excited to work with Oculus on standalone devices "that exceed expectations in terms of performance at a very attractive price."

"Xiaomi has always relentlessly pursued the best user experience and price-to-performance ratio," said Tang.

"For the best experience, we consider every minute detail. Through our collaboration with Oculus, we have integrated world-class technologies and craftsmanship to produce a VR standalone that lets people immerse themselves in another world without being connected to any smartphone or computer."

Hugo Barra, the former vice president of Xiaomi and current vice president of virtual reality at Facebook and vice president of Oculus, said that VR all-in-one products are a significant part of Oculus' development in VR hardware.

"Through our partnership with Xiaomi, both Oculus Go and Mi VR Standalone represent our first step in delivering that sweet spot between mobile and PC VR. These devices will be, hands down, the easiest way to get into VR," Barra said.