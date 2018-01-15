China Wuyi gets Kenyan road deal

China Wuyi Industrial Co announced that it has won a bid for two road reconstruction projects in Kenya, a move that further expands the construction company's presence in the African country and other countries in the region.

In a securities filing late on Friday, China Wuyi said that under the deal, which is worth $138 million, it would upgrade and reconstruct the Buhimba-Nalweyo-Bulamagi and Bulamagi-Igayaza-Kakumiro roads.

In October 2017, the Chinese company said it would open a building materials market in Kenya in 2018. That facility has been under construction since September 2016.