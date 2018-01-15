LINE

Economy

Ford to unveil 40 hybrid, electric vehicles by 2022

2018-01-15

U.S. auto giant Ford will massively increase investments in electric vehicles and roll out 40 hybrid and electric vehicles by 2022, executive chairman Bill Ford said Sunday at the 2018 North American International Auto Show.

The Detroit-based company previously said that it would invest 4.5 billion U.S. dollars in electric products by 2020, and on Sunday it said that this number would rise to 11 billion dollars.

"The 11 billion you're seeing means we're all-in now," Ford told reporters, adding that the only question is whether the customers will be there with them.

Ford believed that the answer would be positive.

According to Ford executives, the company plans to add 16 electric and 24 hybrid vehicles to its global lineup by 2022.

Ford also announced Sunday that by 2020, it would build a hybrid F-150 pickup, its bestselling vehicle.

"We want to show that the company is electrifying all iconic vehicles," said Jim Farley, president of global markets for Ford.

　　

