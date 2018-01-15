LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

No change to China's benchmark power coal price

1
2018-01-15 09:22Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

China's benchmark power coal price remained flat during the past week as increasing supply stabilized the market.

The Bohai-Rim Steam-Coal Price Index, a gauge of coal prices in northern China's major ports published weekly, stayed the same with a week ago at 578 yuan (around 90 U.S. dollars) per ton, according to Qinhuangdao Ocean Shipping Coal Trading Market Co. Ltd.

The index was 2 percent lower year on year.

The power coal price has been recovering since the end of November, when a seasonal demand rise ended price declines lasting for seven straight weeks. The market at present nears a balance as the government has rolled out policies to ensure supply.

China is in the middle of capacity cuts in coal and steel sectors. Last year's annual targets to slash steel capacity by around 50 million tons and coal by at least 150 million tons were fulfilled in August and October, respectively.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.