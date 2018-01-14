Locked shares worth 46 bln yuan eligible for trade

More than 3 billion locked shares will become eligible for trade on the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges in the coming week.

The shares are worth 46.25 billion yuan (about 7 billion U.S. dollars), down 21 percent from the past week calculated with Friday closing prices, according to data from Sina's finance channel.

The peak of unlocked shares will fall on Monday, with 26.5 billion yuan of shares from 10 companies to become tradable, data showed.

Under China's market rules, major shareholders must wait one to two years before they are permitted to sell their shares.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index on Friday closed 0.1 percent higher at 3,428.94 points, extending consecutive rises to the 11th trading day. The Shenzhen Component Index closed 0.02 percent lower at 11,461.99 points.