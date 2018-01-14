LINE

Economy

Harbin sees growing e-commerce trade with Russia in 2017

Xinhua

Harbin in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province saw a good e-commerce business with Russia in 2017, local authorities said.

Over 130 cargo charter flights departed Harbin for Ekaterinburg, Russia's fourth largest city last year, an increase of 29 percent, said Harbin Commerce Bureau.

The flights carried more than 2,850 tonnes of e-commerce products worth 270 million U.S. dollars, bringing the total value of cargo carried to about 1 billion dollars since the route opened in 2013.

The Harbin-Ekaterinburg air route was China's first charter flight for e-commerce products to Russia.

Parcels from Harbin to Russia accounted for more than 30 percent of the total from China to Russia.

　　

