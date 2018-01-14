GM says ready to deploy driverless car fleet next year

The U.S. auto maker General Motors has formally asked permission from federal regulators to deploy its first driverless car fleet in 2019.

"General Motors filed a Safety Petition with the Department of Transportation for its fourth-generation self-driving Cruise AV, the first production-ready vehicle built from the start to operate safely on its own, with no driver, steering wheel, pedals or manual controls," GM announced in a news release on Friday.

GM has developed its autonomous cars with Cruise Automation, a Silicon Valley start-up the automaker acquired to speed up development.

The new self-driving vehicles are built at GM's assembly plant in Orion Township, Michigan State, on the Chevrolet Bolt EV (electric vehicle) platform.

GM plans to deploy its self-driving vehicles first for ride-sharing service. Customers will use a mobile app to request a ride, just like they use ride-sharing today. The only difference is that customers will control the experience through buttons and touch screen tablets.

With a vision of zero crashes, zero emissions, GM claims that the driverless Cruise AV "has the potential to provide a level of safety far beyond the capabilities of humans."