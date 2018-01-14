FAW-Volkswagen to roll out 9 car models in 2018

The Sino-German auto joint venture FAW-Volkswagen will introduce nine new models this year to help meet its annual sales target of 2.1 million units.

The new models include the Audi Q2, Q5 and two Volkswagen-brand SUVs.

The clean-energy and electric vehicles will go into production this year. By 2020, the automaker will introduce 10 clean-energy car models.

Founded in 1991, FAW-Volkswagen mainly manufactures Audi and Volkswagen cars in China. The group's car sales hit a record high of more than 2 million units in 2017, an increase of 5 percent year on year.

FAW Volkswagen's five production bases in China are expected to be up and running this year, aiming to produce 3 million cars by 2020.