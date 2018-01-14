LINE

China's silicon valley reports revenue growth in first 11 months

The high and new-tech firms in Beijing's Zhongguancun Science Park reported increased revenue in the first 11 months of 2017, official data showed.

The technology park made 4.2 trillion yuan (about 650 billion U.S. dollars) during the period, up 14.2 percent year on year, according to the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Statistics.

Advanced manufacturing, electronics and information, environmental protection, energy-saving, bioengineering and medicine, all saw fast growth.

Zhongguancun Science Park has more than 590,000 research and development personnel. R&D investment grew nearly 18 percent year-on-year to reach 144 billion yuan during the period.

　　

