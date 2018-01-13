LINE

China approves three IPO applications

The Chinese securities regulator approved three IPO applications this week, which will raise up to 6.2 billion yuan (about 960 million U.S. dollars) in the A-share market.

One company will be listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, one on the Shenzhen small and medium enterprises board, and one on the ChiNext, a NASDAQ-style board, according to the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

The firms and their underwriters will confirm dates and publish prospectuses following discussions with the exchanges.

China has sought to normalize IPOs to improve financing efficiency and direct more money into the real economy since it suspended IPOs between July and November 2015.

New shares are subject to official approval under the current IPO system, which is moving to a more market-oriented system.

 

　　

