Nitto's Suzhou plant to continue

2018-01-12 13:19Global Times

Japanese conglomerate Nitto Denko Corp said on Thursday that operations at one of its plants in Suzhou, East China's Jiangsu Province would continue, although some work would be moved to other plants in China.

The company said its subsidiary Suzhou Nitto Matex Electronics Co would not shut down the facilities in Suzhou, though production of optical products would be moved to other plants, according to a statement on the company's website.

Suzhou Nitto has been under fire in recent days after news of its reported relocation sparked anger and protests among its workers.

Nitto Denko said it settled compensation issues on Monday for workers facing layoffs, but some employees are still protesting over what they claim are unfair payouts.

　　

