China's trade surplus continued to narrow in 2017, official data showed Friday.

Trade surplus shrank 14.2 percent in 2017 to stand at 2.87 trillion yuan (442.4 billion U.S. dollars), compared with a 9.1-percent reduction registered in 2016, according to the General Administration of Customs.

China's exports increased 10.8 percent to reach 15.33 trillion yuan while imports surged 18.7 percent to stand at 12.46 trillion yuan in 2017.