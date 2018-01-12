Growth momentum to continue in 2018: SCB

The strong growth momentum in the global economy last year is likely to continue in 2018, and the stock market is seen as a good investment channel, according to the latest report from Standard Chartered Bank (SCB) on Thursday.

The bank is optimistic about stock market growth in 2018, especially markets in the eurozone and in two Asian countries - China and South Korea.

Profit margin increases, reasonable valuations and capital inflows are all contributing to the growth of the stock market, said Ethan Wang, head of investment strategy, wealth management at SCB.

Investment related to such sectors as clean energy and to the country's "consumption upgrade" efforts should be particularly promising.