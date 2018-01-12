LINE

Economy

eBay sets up new branch in SE China

2018-01-12

E-commerce giant eBay set up a new branch in Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province Thursday, its second branch in China after Shenzhen.

The company and Linca Industrial (Fujian) Group Co., Ltd also inaugurated the Fujian cross-border e-commerce industrial park in China (Fujian) Pilot Free Trade Zone in Fuzhou.

"Fujian was the starting point of maritime Silk Road, while eBay is a carrier of global trade in the new era," said John Lin, CEO of eBay Greater China, adding that Fujian's enterprises have been very active at eBay's platform.

Cross-border e-commerce retailers from Fujian exported products including clothes, sports goods, home appliances, automobile accessory and office supplies, to more than 200 countries and regions through eBay in 2017.

　　

