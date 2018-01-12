LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Sci-tech

Huawei wins IPR infringement case over Samsung

1
2018-01-12 09:06Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

A Chinese court ruled Thursday that Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. should stop infringing upon intellectual property rights held by Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Shenzhen Intermediate People's Court said Samsung should cease acts that infringe upon two 4G standard essential patents over telecommunication technology and equipment held by Huawei.

Huawei filed the lawsuits at the court in May 2016. The company said it was entitled to seek damages from companies that use its patents without proper licensing.

The court said Huawei owned the two 4G patents and Samsung violated Huawei's patent rights.

The court also found that Samsung maliciously delayed negotiations and was obviously at fault.

The court said the case was one of the most complicated IPR cases in the world. The court trial lasted 18 days.

Samsung, Huawei and Apple are the world's leading smartphone makers.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.