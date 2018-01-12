Huawei wins IPR infringement case over Samsung

A Chinese court ruled Thursday that Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. should stop infringing upon intellectual property rights held by Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Shenzhen Intermediate People's Court said Samsung should cease acts that infringe upon two 4G standard essential patents over telecommunication technology and equipment held by Huawei.

Huawei filed the lawsuits at the court in May 2016. The company said it was entitled to seek damages from companies that use its patents without proper licensing.

The court said Huawei owned the two 4G patents and Samsung violated Huawei's patent rights.

The court also found that Samsung maliciously delayed negotiations and was obviously at fault.

The court said the case was one of the most complicated IPR cases in the world. The court trial lasted 18 days.

Samsung, Huawei and Apple are the world's leading smartphone makers.