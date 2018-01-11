LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

Australian alpaca numbers set to double as Chinese demand grows

1
2018-01-11 16:26Xinhua Editor: Zhang Shiyu ECNS App Download
Australian alpacas are transported to China, Nov. 11, 2017. (File photo/Chinanews.com)

Australian alpacas are transported to China, Nov. 11, 2017. (File photo/Chinanews.com)

China's soaring demand for Australia's alpacas has seen the industry explode, Australian Alpaca Association president Ian Frith told Xinhua on Thursday.

According to Frith, there are currently around 500,000 of the long necked animals across the country, but he expects that figure to reach well over 1 million during the next three to four years.

"The fleece is in big demand at the moment and the suppliers are struggling to keep up," he said. "We've had a number of Chinese visitors out to our farm."

Unlike regular wool, the highly sort after alpaca fleece can be worn against the skin as it's much softer.

"It doesn't give you that prickle effect," Frith explained. "It can be used for blankets, clothing, rugs and even in carpets."

This year, the industry body will send a small delegation to visit a number of Chinese mills sourcing alpaca fiber.

"We understand there is a shortage for them, so it's a great opportunity for farmers in Australia," he said.

Also catching on is alpaca meat, which has dramatically risen in popularity in Australian restaurants, according to Frith.

"It's in between lamb and veal and only has about five to six 6 percent fat, so it's very good for you," he said.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.