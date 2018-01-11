LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

China clarifies reports on possible slowing of U.S. debt purchases

1
2018-01-11 14:57Xinhua Editor: Zhang Shiyu ECNS App Download

China's top forex regulator responded Thursday to reports that the country is considering slowing or halting the purchase of U.S. Treasuries.

The report might have quoted the wrong source or just one piece of misinformation, according to a statement released by the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

A foreign media outlet reported Wednesday that China, the biggest buyer of U.S. sovereign bonds, is considering slowing down or even halting its purchases as U.S. debt is becoming less attractive.

Prices of U.S. Treasuries and the dollar fell, while gold rose shortly after the report.

China's forex reserves have been invested in a diverse and decentralized manner to keep assets safe and ensure they grow in value steadily, and like other investment moves, the purchase of U.S. Treasuries is market-based behavior and is subject to professional management based on market conditions and investment targets, the statement said.

The Chinese forex managers are responsible investors whose investments have helped stabilize the international financial market and the value preservation and growth of China's forex reserves, the statement added.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.