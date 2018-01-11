Zhongwang rejects 'false accusation' from U.S. aluminum industry group

China Zhongwang Holdings, an industrial aluminum extrusion product developer, has long behaved in a fair and orderly manner in business competition, the company told the Global Times on Wednesday.

The comment came after Reuters reported earlier in the day that U.S. aluminum product makers had accused China Zhongwang and its affiliates of evading U.S. anti-dumping and countervailing duties by shipping aluminum products through Vietnam.

In a filing with the U.S. Commerce Department, the Aluminum Extruders Council (AEC) said that aluminum extrusions from Zhongwang were being shipped to affiliate Global Vietnam Aluminum Co for conversion work before being exported to the U.S., said the Reuters report.

Tariffs on Chinese extrusions are currently a combined 106 percent, according to the U.S. Commerce Department.

The company, Global Vietnam Aluminum Co, mentioned in the Reuters report is not related to Zhongwang nor is a client of Zhongwang, the Chinese company said.

The AEC has made false accusations about Zhongwang several times by citing untrue and distorted materials, Zhongwang said, adding that "as an industry organization, the AEC has lost basic professionalism, objectivity and fairness by making such remarks."

"For many years, Zhongwang has strictly complied with global trade rules and regulations related to its exports," the company said.

The U.S. government in April 2017 launched a so-called Section 232 investigation into imported aluminum products, a rarely used trade tool to limit imports on the grounds of protecting national security.

Gao Feng, spokesperson of China's Ministry of Commerce, said in late July 2017 that China is a large exporter of aluminum products, but it mainly exports to markets that lack their own aluminum products, in a bid to support local economic development.

China's exports of aluminum products are conducted as a market activity, according to Gao.