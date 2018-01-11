China voices against trade protectionism after failed Huawei, AT&T deal

China's commerce ministry Thursday voiced opposition to trade protectionism in response to a reported failed deal by Chinese tech company Huawei in the United States.

Gao Feng, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Commerce, said at a press conference that China is against trade protectionism in any form, and that he hopes the United States meets China halfway to promote healthy and stable Sino-U.S. economic ties.

News reports said earlier this week that Huawei's planned deal with U.S. telecoms carrier AT&T to sell its smartphones in the United States suffered a setback.