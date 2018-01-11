China concerned over U.S. restrictions on Chinese investment

China on Thursday expressed concerns over restrictions on Chinese investment placed by the United States citing national security concerns.

The U.S. government rejected a merger by China's Ant Financial with U.S. money transfer company MoneyGram International Inc. over national security concerns last week.

"As far as the Ant Financial case is concerned, we feel sorry to see that normal business investment and merger made by a Chinese enterprise in the U.S. was once again blocked due to the so-called national security reasons," said Ministry of Commerce spokesperson Gao Feng.

"We do not oppose normal security review by relevant countries over foreign investment, but we are concerned about the acts of setting up glass door and swing door to restrict foreign investment citing national security," Gao said.