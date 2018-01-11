Online privacy concerns regulator

The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) had a meeting with Alipay and Sesame Credit on Saturday, regarding the Alipay yearly spending sharing incident, according to a post on its official website on Wednesday.

The CAC official urged the platforms to comply with the requirements of the Network Security Act, conduct a thorough investigation and prevent personal privacy breaches from happening again, the post noted.

Ant Financial has established a team that will be dedicated to protecting user data and safeguarding privacy throughout the company, the company said in a note sent to the Global Times on Wednesday, adding this team will enhance training for all employees and put in place a system to evaluate user data protection.