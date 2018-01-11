LINE

Premier: China's GDP expected to rise 6.9% in 2017

2018-01-11 chinadaily.com.cn
A worker checks the quality of wind turbine fans in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province.(Photo by Geng Yuhe/for China Daily)

China's GDP growth rate in 2017 is expected to reach 6.9 percent, said Premier Li Keqiang at the second Lancang-Mekong Cooperation leaders' meeting on Wednesday.

Instead of resorting to indiscriminate strong economic stimulus, according to Li, China's supply-side structural reform and macro-control innovation contributed to the country's low urban unemployment, pick-up in imports and exports, improvement in the performance of enterprises, increase in fiscal revenue and residents' income.

He said that in the last year, markets of bonds, stocks and real estate were stable and foreign exchange reserves continued to rise.

　　

