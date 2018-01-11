China, Laos inaugurate joint lab for renewable energy study

China and Laos have inaugurated a joint lab for study of renewable energy in Lao capital Vientiane, according to the Chinese Embassy in Laos on Wednesday.

The lab was jointly built by China's Yunnan Normal University and Lao Ministry of Science and Technology's Renewable Energy and New Material Research Institute with sponsorship of China's Ministry of Science and Technology in facility and talent training.

The inauguration ceremony was held Tuesday with the attendance of Chinese Ambassador to Laos Wang Wentian, Lao Minister of Science and Technology Boviengkham Vongdara, President of Yunnan Normal University Jiang Yongwen, among others.

After the ceremony, the Chinese ambassador to Laos and Lao minister of science and technology exchanged views on measures to further deepen bilateral cooperation in science and technology sector.