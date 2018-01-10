LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

Hair transplant clinic Lotus secures $77m investment

1
2018-01-10 17:00chinadaily.com.cn Editor: Huang Mingrui ECNS App Download

China's major hair transplant clinic Lotus raised 500 million yuan ($77 million) from private equity firm HG Capital Tuesday, a move that suggests fast development of the industry in China.

About 21 percent of Chinese men are losing their hair, making them the major customers of hair transplant, industrial statistics showed.

And since more people begin to have an open mind toward medical cosmetology amid a period of consumption upgrading, related business would have a great potential in the future, Lotus said.

"Hair transplant industry is soon to skyrocket, just like the plastic surgery industry in the past five to 10 years," said Zeng Zhiqiang, managing partner of the medical fund of HG Capital.

Founded in 2005, Lotus has opened chain clinics in about 20 cities of China, including first and second-tier ones, the company said.

Its revenue and profit have grown by more than 40 percent annually in recent years, according to Shi Guomin, managing director of the medical fund of HG Capital.

Liu Zheng, CEO of Lotus, said the investment can help to enhance the company's brand value, promote standardization and expand market share.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.