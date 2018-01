Meituan-Dianping's ride-hailing service hits roadblock

Chinese group-buying and dining information platform Meituan-Dianping crashed into a regulatory stumble just when it was ready to start its ride-hailing services to challenge Didi Chuxing.

Top Beijing authorities spoke to the company on its upcoming ride-hailing services and asked it to carry out ride-hailing services according to laws and regulations.

Beijing Municipal Commission of Transport said on Thursday that "Meituan-Dianping hasn't yet applied for the permission to launch ride-hailing services and it's not qualified at the present to do related business in Beijing."

Meituan-Dianping recently announced plan to launch its ride-hailing services in seven cities, including Beijing, and its app page displays that operation will officially start on Friday.

According to rules and regulations of Beijing, companies should go through procedures and apply for permissions to carry out ride-hailing services in the city.

"Meituan-Dianping is pushing forward to apply for permission for ride-hailing services and will not break rules and regulations," said a company official.