LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

Chinese property developers see surging 2017 sales despite cooling market

1
2018-01-10 15:37Xinhua Editor: Gu Mengxi ECNS App Download

Chinese property developers reported surging sales last year despite a cooling market due to curbs on speculation.

Thirty-one listed property developers have disclosed their sales performance in 2017, with a total sales volume reaching about 3.38 trillion yuan (518.1 billion U.S. dollars), up 54 percent year on year, according to the research center under Centaline Property.

Most of the property developers saw a sales increase of over 40 percent, with Sunac China Holdings Limited reporting a whopping 143-percent gain.

Sales of housing market giants China Vanke, China Evergrande Group and Country Garden rose 45.3 percent, 34.2 percent and 73.4 percent year on year in 2017 respectively.

Analysts said that abundant real estate projects, expanded presence in second- and third-tier cities and strong operation skills enabled property developers to achieve the outstanding results.

Impressive sales performance and signals of more flexible housing market management by local governments prompted property developer shares to rally over the past few days.

About 10 cities including Lanzhou, Nanjing and Qingdao have fine-tuned their housing policies to digest stockpiles of houses and attract talent while curbing speculation.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.