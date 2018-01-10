LINE

Huawei and Sodexo sign global partnership deal

French business outsourcing service provider Sodexo signed a global partnership agreement on Tuesday with world's leading information and communications technology company Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, under which Sodexo will provide integrated facilities management services to Huawei.

With this agreement, Sodexo will provide services such as office building operation and maintenance, security, backstage engineering operation and maintenance, cleaning, landscaping, and business supporting services such as conference service. The agreement, which is worth $400 million, will include Huawei's facilities worldwide.

The agreement was signed in the presence of French Minister of Economy and Finance Bruno Le Maire and China's Minister of Commerce Zhong Shan.

The two companies already started cooperating in 2013, with Sodexo's services provided to Huawei's facilities in 12 countries.

Sophie Bellon, chairwoman of Sodexo, said that the enhanced strategic cooperation between the two companies will benefit both. Sodexo will work with Huawei to build energy efficient facilities and take measures to conserve energy and reduce emissions for Huawei's offices in China and around the world.

SunYafang, chairwoman of Huawei, said the company they will leverage Huawei's latest technologies such as internet of things and cloud computing to help Sodexo accelerate its digital transformation. In this sense, Sodexo will be able to provide to its customers with more competitive services while reducing investment as well as operation and maintenance expenses.

　　

