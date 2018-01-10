LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

Australia's east coast gas exports soar with strong Chinese demand

1
2018-01-10 13:15Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Gas exports from Australia's east coast have surged to record high levels over the past six months, thanks to a "massive increase in Chinese liquid natural gas (LNG) consumption."

Oil and gas analyst Ben Wilson, from RBC Capital Markets told Xinhua on Wednesday, that although the ramp up was anticipated, the "absolute magnitude" of increase has taken many by surprise.

"In the year to November, Chinese LNG imports are running at greater than 50 percent higher than the prior year," he said.

With Australia's largest plants operating at full capacity, the spot price is expected to hit 11 U.S. dollars per million British thermal units in February, up from 5 U.S. dollars per million British thermal units during mid 2017.

In the month of December, Gladstone Port recorded its highest ever LNG export statistics, with Santos, Shell and Origin Energy's major operations in Queensland State, shipping 1.99 million tonnes of the commodity overseas.

The figure was a 17 percent increase on the previous month and eclipsed the former record of 1.75 million tonnes during December 2016.

Further south in the Bass Strait off Tasmania, BHP and ExxonMobil's gas fields also been hit their highest ever production levels in 2017.

Wilson explained that during the last two months seasonal weather condition have helped bolster Australia's exports.

"The big increase has been due to the need for winter heating," he said.

"But more broadly, driving the year on year growth has been the Chinese government's mandated switch away from coal fired power, in order to improve air quality."

With Australia set to become the world's largest LNG supplier in 2018, the soaring rate of gas exportation has been a major windfall for the nation.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.