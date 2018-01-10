LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

China's economic growth remains solid: World Bank

1
2018-01-10 11:22Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Growth in China remained solid throughout 2017 and its growth slowdown was well managed, the World Bank (WB) said on Tuesday.

China's trade flows recovered markedly in 2017, with tighter enforcement of capital flow management which "helped ease capital outflows and exchange rate pressures and reverse a reduction in foreign reserves," WB said in its report "Global Economic Prospects" published Tuesday evening.

In the latest report, the bank forecast China's annual economic growth in 2017 at 6.8 percent, a two-basis point increase on its forecast six months ago.

"Currently the growth slowdown in China is very well managed. It is very steady and gradual and the authorities have managed to calibrate it properly," Franziska Lieselotte Ohnsorge, manager of development prospects group at WB, told Xinhua on Tuesday afternoon.

"Reserves are high, government debt is manageable especially compared with advanced economies," said Ohnsorge, who is one of the lead authors of the report of the bank which is headquartered in Washington D.C.

Threats to economic stability are being tackled, said Ohnsorge. "The authorities have already taken a lot of regulatory steps to cool housing markets, to slowly unwind financial vulnerabilities."

"We see the same risk as in other emerging markets, slower than expected growth," she added.

"But the authorities still have ample buffers to absorb or to mitigate any big shock," she noted.

Ohnsorge forecasts that annual GDP growth in China would be between 6 and 6.5 percent over the next decade.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.