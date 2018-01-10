LINE

Two new companies registered in China-Belarus industrial park

Two new companies received their certificates of registration at the Administration of China-Belarus industrial park Great Stone on Jan. 3, 2018, becoming the first residents registered this year.

According to the park's administration, the newly registered residents were Scientific and Production Limited Liability Company "Composite Structures" and an automotive film coatings technologies company.

In 2018-2022, the composite structures company will implement an investment project "Creation of a research and production enterprise for engineering and making products out of composite materials." This project will use the equipment and technology of the German company Dieffenbacher System-Automation GmbH. The total investment amount is 220 million euros (around 264 million U.S. dollars).

The automotive film coating technologies company is planning to implement an investment project to start producing lighting solutions for automobiles using the technology of China's Lanzhou High-Tech Company Dacheng. The investment volume for this project will be 12 million U.S. dollars.

After the two companies entered the park, the total number of residents in the industrial park has increased to 25.

　　

