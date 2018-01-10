Huawei remains 'committed' to U.S. market after failed AT&T deal

Chinese telecom giant Huawei Technologies Co on Tuesday responded to news of a failed deal with U.S. carrier AT&T with a reaffirmation that it is still committed to the U.S. market and will continue to launch new products in the country.

"In the past five years, Huawei has proven its strength by launching high-end products in the U.S. and global markets," the company said in a statement it sent to the Global Times on Tuesday.

"On Tuesday, Huawei will launch more products in the U.S.," it said.

The statement was in response to reports in U.S. media on Tuesday that a deal between Huawei and U.S. telecom carrier AT&T had fallen through and that Huawei's flagship smartphone Mate 10 would not offered by U.S. carriers, though it will still be sold through open channels.

"We remain committed to this market now and in the future. U.S. customers need a better choice, and as a leader in technology and innovation, Huawei is prepared to fill this need," Huawei said in a separate statement on Tuesday, according to Reuters.

The Chinese smartphone maker has been having a tough time entering the U.S. market, as U.S. officials have exerted a lot of pressure on the company amid growing unease among U.S. officials about Chinese companies' overseas expansion and fast rise in technologies.Reuters reported that members of the U.S. Senate and House intelligence committees sent a letter on December 20 to the Federal Communications Commission citing concerns about Huawei's plans to launch consumer products through a major U.S. telecom carrier, citing online tech news site The Information.