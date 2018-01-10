China's CPI up 1.6 pct in 2017

China's consumer price index (CPI), a main gauge of inflation, rose 1.6 percent year on year in 2017, down from 2 percent for 2016, the National Bureau of Statistics said Wednesday.

China's producer price inflation eased in December on government restrictions for polluting industries, official data showed Wednesday.

China's consumer price index (CPI), a main gauge of inflation, rose 1.8 percent year on year in December, the National Bureau of Statistics said Wednesday.

The increase was slightly up from 1.7 percent for November, according to the bureau.

China's producer price index (PPI), which measures costs for goods at the factory gate, rose 4.9 percent year on year in December, the National Bureau of Statistics said Wednesday.

It was down from a growth of 5.8 percent recorded in November, according to the bureau.