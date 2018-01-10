Beijing, Paris sign wide-ranging agreements

China and France signed 20 documents to cooperate in such areas as nuclear power, economic, aerospace and health on Tuesday.

Witnessed by President Xi Jinping and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, the signing ceremony was held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Prior to the ceremony, Xi hosted a grand welcome event for the French president. After official talks, the two leaders also met with entrepreneurs from the two nations.

Macron is paying a state visit to China from Monday to Wednesday. It is his first trip to the country since assuming office in May last year.