FedEx opens new hub in Shanghai

FedEx Express (FedEx) opened its new hub at Shanghai Pudong International Airport, meaning three major international couriers -- FedEx, DHL and UPS, have all set up hubs in Shanghai.

The new Shanghai International Express and Cargo Hub, covering an area of 134,000 square meters, officially opened Monday. It is expected to see 66 flights in and out of the hub every week. Up to 36,000 packages and documents can be processed in the hub every hour.

FedEx said the hub would provide greater connectivity and convenience to the FedEx global network and overseas markets for customers in eastern China, particularly those shipping to the United States and Europe.

Shanghai has ranked among the top three in the world for for air couriers for 10 consecutive years, with a cargo and mail throughput of 3.8356 million tonnes in 2017.