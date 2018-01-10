Domestic rom-com tops China's box office

China's romantic comedy "The Ex-file: The Return of the Exes" is the first weekly champion of China's box office chart in 2018, according to China Film News.

The love story raked in over 1 billion yuan (150 million U.S. dollars) in the first week of 2018, with a total box office revenue of nearly 1.3 billion yuan since hitting Chinese screens on Dec. 29.

Hollywood blockbuster "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," released in China last Friday, came second, earning 186 million yuan in its debut week.

Veteran director Feng Xiaogang's "Youth" ranked third, generating 170 million yuan last week. It has made 1.35 billion yuan since it was released on Dec. 15.

Fourth place goes to another comedy "Gold Buster," which earned 100million yuan last week.

Rounding out the top five was fantasy film "Hanson and the Beast," which grossed 266 million yuan since its release on Dec. 29.