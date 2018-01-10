China relaxes regulations for investors in free trade zones

The State Council has decided to ease regulations for enterprises investing in free trade zones (FTZs) to promote reform and opening up, a notice said Tuesday.

According to the decisions endorsed by Premier Li Keqiang, China will allow wholly foreign-owned entertainment venues to provide services in FTZs and permit foreign investors to invest in Internet access businesses.

The country will remove the restriction that at least 70 percent of equipment in foreign-funded urban-rail traffic projects should be made in China.

Wholly foreign-owned companies were allowed to open gas stations and to design, produce and repair aircraft with a maximum takeoff weight of 6 tonnes.

Investment proportions limitations on helicopters with a takeoff weight of at least 3 tonnes were also lifted.

Foreign investors were also allowed to be controlling shareholders in International shipping agencies.

China's FTZs, which have expanded from the first in Shanghai to the current 11 across the country, are a way of testing new policies, including interest rate liberalization and fewer investment restrictions, to better integrate the economy with international practices.