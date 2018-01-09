LINE

Economy

Wuxi, Changsha join trillion-yuan GDP club

2018-01-09

The number of Chinese cities with a GDP of more than 1 trillion RMB ($154 billion) has increased to 14, with the addition of Wuxi in eastern China's Jiangsu Province and Changsha in central China's Hunan Province.

On Jan. 7, Wuxi Mayor Wang Quan announced in a local government work report that the GDP of the city was expected to reach 1.05 trillion RMB in 2017, up by 7.4%. The mayor noted that it marked a historical breakthrough in Wuxi's development and enhanced the city's comprehensive strength.

Changsha also confirmed that its GDP surpassed the trillion RMB mark in 2017, with a growth of 9.0%.

Before the addition of Wuxi and Changsha, China had a total of 12 cities with a GDP of more than 1 trillion RMB. Shanghai was the first city to join the club. And three of the 14 cities have achieved GPDs of 2 trillion: Shanghai, Beijing, and Shenzhen.

All of the 14 cities have a strong economic radiance, and their GDP value accounts for 29.4% of the national total.

Foshan in southern China's Guangdong province secured a 95-million-RMB GDP in 2017. It is expected to be the 15th city to join the trillion yuan club.

　　

