JD to sell French goods worth 2b euros in China

French President Emmanuel Macron meets with Liu Qingdong, founder and CEO of JD, on January 9, 2018. (Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn)

China's second-largest e-commerce player JD.com announced on Tuesday a plan to sell French goods worth 2 billion euros ($23.76 billion) through its platform in China in the next two years.

The online retail giant signed memorandums of understanding with Business France and French industrial engineering group Fives, witnessed by French President Emmanuel Macron who is on a state visit to China from Monday to Wednesday, his first trip to the country since assuming office in May.

In a meeting with Macron, Liu Qingdong, founder and CEO of JD, said the company would strengthen its cooperation with French companies and boost trade relations between the two countries.

Macron welcomed Chinese enterprises to invest in France and strengthen cooperation in fields of technology, talent and trade between the two sides.

In addition, JD also announced a technology cooperation project worth 100 million euros with Fives Group, focusing on the upgrading of intelligent warehousing equipment of JD in Beijing, Kunshan and Xi'an.