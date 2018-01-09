LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

China's passenger vehicle sales up slightly in 2017

1
2018-01-09 15:17Xinhua Editor: Gu Mengxi ECNS App Download

China's passenger vehicle sales edged up slightly in 2017 and are expected to grow faster this year, according to an industrial association Tuesday.

About 24.2 million passenger vehicles were sold last year, up 1.5 percent year on year, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

In December, about 2.8 million passenger cars were sold, up 0.6 percent year on year, while over 100,000 new energy vehicles were sold, marking a month-on-month increase for 11 months, CPCA data showed.

The association expected sales of passenger vehicles to pick up in 2018 to reach about 4 percent year-on-year growth.

China is the world's largest auto market and also the fastest-growing market for new energy vehicles, thanks to the government's preferential policies to boost clean energy use to curb pollution.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.