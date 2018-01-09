China's express delivery reaches new record high

City life in China is now inseparable from express deliveries as orders reached a new record high, with about 100 million each day since May last year.

Logistic orders received during China's "Double-11" sales event, the Singles' Day-turned-online shopping mania fueled by substantial discounts, grew 5.3 times over the past five years from 152 million to 812 million.

"The network of the express delivery has kept improved and the quality of service has been highlighted," said Fang Zhipeng, the general manager of the China Postal Express Delivery and Logistics Corporation.

According to Fang, online retailing has accounted for 70 percent of the orders sent via express delivery services and the industry's compound growth jumped 54 percent between 2010 and 2016.

According to Cainiao Network, a jointly-invested e-commerce platform by online retailer Alibaba and delivery providers like SF Express, the most intensive purchasing power still comes from big cities such as Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Hangzhou.

The majority of online shoppers remained those born in the 1980s and 1990s, while older people born in the 1950s accounted for 1.03 percent of the express deliveries of their online transactions.