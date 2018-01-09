HSBC signs major sponsorship deal with Badminton World Federation

HSBC, one of the world's largest banking and financial services organizations, has become a principal global partner in an extensive sponsorship agreement with the Badminton World Federation (BWF), both sides announced in Guangzhou, the capital of Guangdong province, on Monday.

The global banking group will have a corporate presence across BWF's entire suite of events – title-sponsoring the new BWF World Tour and the HSBC BWF World Tour Finals for the next four years as well as becoming premier sponsor for the BWF major events including the World Championships, Sudirman Cup and Thomas & Uber Cup Finals.

HSBC has been named as BWF global development partner, working with the world-governing body to grow badminton globally, according to Helen Wong, chief executive of HSBC Greater China.

"The Pearl River Delta is an important market for HSBC and it is great to see Guangzhou being celebrated as the new home for the World Tour Finals. Through this partnership, we look forward to supporting badminton at all levels," said Wong.

The international federation revealed that Guangzhou will be home to the HSBC BWF World Tour Finals for the tournament circle in 2018-2021, a fitting location given badminton's prominence in China and HSBC's focus on the Pearl River Delta region.