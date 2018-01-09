LINE

Chinese market still tempting for Carrefour

China will provide more and more commercial opportunities in overseas markets thanks to the country's Belt and Road initiative, while attracting more investment, products, technologies and services domestically, Thierry Garnier, president and CEO of Carrefour China, told the Global Times on Friday.

"The good Chinese commercial environment for foreign companies allows us to expand and develop day by day, and in return we bring new retail concepts and knowledge to the China market," he said.

Chinese and French people have a lot in common, such as appreciation of food, Garnier said, noting that "we are increasing our sourcing of imported food and wine to meet the demand of our Chinese customers."

Openness and cooperation will benefit China in the future, Garnier said, adding that his company was "happy with the commercial environment in China."

　　

