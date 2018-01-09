Beijing's ACG output hits record high in 2017

Output value of Beijing's animation, comic and game (ACG) industry hit a new high in 2017, according to the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture Monday.

The ACG industry in Beijing made 62.7 billion yuan (9.7 billion U.S. dollars) last year, an increase of 20 percent.

Export value of original online games rose 93 percent to 11.6 billion yuan, the bureau said.

The Chinese capital has become a national ACG industry hub. Several popular game finals were held in Beijing last year such as the League of Legends and King of Glory.

The bureau began assessment of professionals in the ACG industry last year and offered preferential tax policies to ACG companies.