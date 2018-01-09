LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Sci-tech

Chinese high-tech firms to debut with confidence at CES 2018

1
2018-01-09 09:53chinaplus.cri.cn Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download
A staff member from Velco displays an intelligent handlebar during the preview media show of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, the United States, Jan. 7, 2018. The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) will kick off on Jan. 9 in Las Vegas. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

A staff member from Velco displays an intelligent handlebar during the preview media show of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, the United States, Jan. 7, 2018. The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) will kick off on Jan. 9 in Las Vegas. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

The 2018 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the world's largest such trade show, is set to open in Las Vegas on January 9. The event has attracted more than 1,500 Chinese high-tech enterprises to participate. The number accounts for one third of all exhibitors.

It's reported that Chinese telecommunications equipment manufacturers Huawei and ZTE, technology company Lenovo, as well as consumer electronics and home appliances makers Haier and TCL will show their latest products at this year's event.

In the meantime, China's AI leader Baidu is expected to release its autonomous driving platform Apollo 2.0 and a brand-new AI hardware powered by DuerOS, a leading conversational AI platform.

Organizers of the CES 2018 have also announced that the International CES Asia 2018 is scheduled to be held in Shanghai from June 13 to 15. Registration will open later in January.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.