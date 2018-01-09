LINE

Nation sets up new cooperation system to help revitalize northeastern regions

2018-01-09 Global Times

A financial cooperation system aiming at revitalizing Northeast China was set up on Friday, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), the country's top economic planner, announced on Monday.

The target of the system is to link the central government, financial institutions and local authorities and enterprises in Northeast China, and to establish an open platform for information-sharing and financing services, thus pushing revitalization of the area, the Xinhua News Agency said Saturday.

Led by China Development Bank and State Development and Investment Corp, the system involves more than 40 financial institutions, including ICBC and People's Insurance Company of China.

The Xinhua report cited Lin Nianxiu, deputy director of the NDRC, who said that the economy in Northeast China is recovering and is ready for investment, though the growth of its investment environment lags behind the national average.

Lin said that the system should further help promote the economic transformation of Northeast China, thus creating a more favorable environment for investors.

"We will focus on the shift in function of the old industrial bases in Northeast China at first," Zheng Zhijie, president of China Development Bank, was quoted as saying by Xinhua.

According to statistics released by local governments, the GDP of Northeast China's Heilongjiang, Jilin and Liaoning provinces increased by 6.3 percent, 5.7 percent and 2.5 percent in the first three quarters of 2017, respectively.

　　

