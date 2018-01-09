Asia's largest toys fair opens in Hong Kong with latest innovative products

A staff shows innovative products at an exhibition prior to the opening of the fair. (Photo: China News Service/Tan Daming)

The Hong Kong Toys & Games Fair, the largest of its kind in Asia and second largest in the world, opened Monday at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center, with over 2,000 global exhibitors showcasing a broad selection of the latest innovative products.

The fair, organized by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) every year, features this year about 2,100 exhibitors from 45 countries and regions.

Besides six group pavilions showcasing the latest toys and games from around the world, the fair also includes a Brand Name Gallery that features more than 240 renowned brands from 18 countries and regions, a Smart-Tech Toys zone that gathers a myriad of innovative toys and games incorporating the latest AR/VR/MR technologies and mobile applications, a Kidult World that showcases toys for grown-ups, as well as a Pet Toys zone.

The Hong Kong Toys & Games Fair was held concurrently with the Hong Kong Baby Products Fair and the Hong Kong International Stationery Fair. The three events will last for four days and feature more than 2,940 global exhibitors in total.

HKTDC said it has organized more than 120 buying missions from 65 countries and regions, inviting some 9,000 buyers from about 6,200 companies to visit and source at the three fairs.

HKTDC Acting Executive Director Benjamin Chau said the three fairs present a diverse lineup of innovative products, including educational toys that inspire fun learning, toys and baby products that incorporate smart technologies, as well as eco-friendly stationery items that showcase creative designs, meeting the various sourcing needs of global buyers.

"These spectacular fairs provide a platform in the coming four days for international suppliers and buyers to do business," Philip Yung, permanent secretary for commerce and economic development of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government, said at the opening ceremony, "Outside this exhibition hall, Hong Kong provides an effective platform for the wider business community."